Winter is coming: It won’t be long until most Ontarians see their first snowfall

If you haven’t got your snow tires on your vehicle yet, you are running out of time as winter is coming and will soon be upon Ontario.

Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell says some areas of Ontario could begin to see snow by as early as Friday.

“Colder weather is filtering in behind a sharp cold front Wednesday,” he said. “Along the front, a brief period of very heavy rain is likely, along with winds that could gust over 60 km/h.”

Farnell said snow might be in store for a number of areas in and around cottage country as well as around Lake Erie.

“As colder temperatures filter in above the ground, we could get a period of wet snow on Thursday near Lake Erie with little to no accumulation,” he said.

“Snow will also mix in later Thursday into Friday morning across the Haliburton Highlands, Algonquin and even some of the higher terrain in the Northumberland region.”

The meteorologist said there is an intensifying area of low pressure over the northeastern U.S.

“Only a trace to three centimetres is likely here, but it’s a sign that this pattern is finally changing,” Farnell noted.

He said that while the affected areas could see some snow this week, the rest of the province is not far behind.

“Even colder air will be moving in next week and that’s when more widespread snow is likely across most of southern Ontario,” Farnell said.

“The first significant lake-effect snow outbreak is also about a week away.”

He noted that the weather has been mild but the balmy temperatures will soon be a thing of the past.

“It’s been a very mild fall so far but signs point to a big change as temperatures return to normal and then below normal heading through late November into early December,” Farnell said.