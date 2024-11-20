Kingston hockey tournament raises over $165,000 for local charities

The second annual Hockey Helps the Homeless Pro-Am Charity Hockey Tournament in Kingston on Nov. 15 raised more than $165,000, benefiting local organizations Lionhearts Inc. and Youth Diversion.
Each organization will receive over $82,000 to assist vulnerable citizens in the Kingston community.
Lionhearts Inc. plans to use the funds to expand its transitional supportive housing program.
“This incredible donation will help vulnerable members of our community move from homelessness to stable housing,” said Jeff Babcock, chief information officer of Lionhearts Inc.
Youth Diversion, marking its 50th anniversary, also celebrated the milestone.
“This is the second-largest private donation in our agency’s history,” executive director Shawn Quigley said.
The funds will support substance use and addiction services, ensuring access to addiction counselling for children as young as eight.
The event brought together more than 170 skaters, 14 celebrity alumni, 25 local sponsor, and 1,000 donors.
“We couldn’t do this without our sponsors and players, who made a tangible impact,” said Joanne Langlois, event co-chair.
