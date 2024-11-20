Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston hockey tournament raises over $165,000 for local charities

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted November 20, 2024 11:32 am
1 min read
The Hockey Helps the Homeless Kingston tournament raised more than $165,000 for Lionhearts Inc. and Youth Diversion, aiding housing and addiction services for vulnerable locals. View image in full screen
The Hockey Helps the Homeless Kingston tournament raised more than $165,000 for Lionhearts Inc. and Youth Diversion, aiding housing and addiction services for vulnerable locals. Kaytlyn Poberznick / Global Kingston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The second annual Hockey Helps the Homeless Pro-Am Charity Hockey Tournament in Kingston on Nov. 15 raised more than $165,000, benefiting local organizations Lionhearts Inc. and Youth Diversion.

Each organization will receive over $82,000 to assist vulnerable citizens in the Kingston community.

Lionhearts Inc. plans to use the funds to expand its transitional supportive housing program.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This incredible donation will help vulnerable members of our community move from homelessness to stable housing,” said Jeff Babcock, chief information officer of Lionhearts Inc.

Youth Diversion, marking its 50th anniversary, also celebrated the milestone.

“This is the second-largest private donation in our agency’s history,” executive director Shawn Quigley said.

Trending Now

The funds will support substance use and addiction services, ensuring access to addiction counselling for children as young as eight.

Story continues below advertisement

The event brought together more than 170 skaters, 14 celebrity alumni, 25 local sponsor, and 1,000 donors.

“We couldn’t do this without our sponsors and players, who made a tangible impact,” said Joanne Langlois, event co-chair.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices