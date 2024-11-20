Doctor charged with sexual assaulting patients at Calgary clinic

See more sharing options

Police in Calgary have charged a family doctor with sexually assaulting four patients.

They say four complainants came forward independently last year alleging they were sexually assaulted at a clinic in the city’s northwest.

It’s alleged the assaults happened between 2016 and 2020.

The complainants allege the doctor performed non-consensual sexual acts in an examination room.

Pho Truong Vu, who is 46, is charged with four counts of sexual assault.

He is next to appear in court on Dec. 3.