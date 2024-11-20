Menu

Crime

Doctor charged with sexual assaulting patients at Calgary clinic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 20, 2024 10:39 am
1 min read
A file photo of a medical stethoscope. View image in full screen
A file photo of a medical stethoscope. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Khalil Hamra
Police in Calgary have charged a family doctor with sexually assaulting four patients.

They say four complainants came forward independently last year alleging they were sexually assaulted at a clinic in the city’s northwest.

It’s alleged the assaults happened between 2016 and 2020.

The complainants allege the doctor performed non-consensual sexual acts in an examination room.

Pho Truong Vu, who is 46, is charged with four counts of sexual assault.

He is next to appear in court on Dec. 3.

Alberta budget doesn’t go far enough to help sexual, domestic violence survivors: Advocates
© 2024 The Canadian Press

