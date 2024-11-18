Saskatchewan Indigenous-owned businesses aim for success

See more sharing options

Big or small, Indigenous-run businesses in Saskatchewan say it’s up to them to survive, despite the challenges they face.

According to a Statistics Canada report entitled Indigenous-owned businesses: Survival rate and performance, Indigenous-owned businesses are 20 per cent more likely to close than their competitors.

While smaller business owners say they choose to push through adversity, those in private equality say they aim to make macro changes.

Global News’ Moosa Imran tells us how business owners say they are challenging those odds in the video linked above.