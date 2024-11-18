Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan Indigenous-owned businesses aim for success

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted November 18, 2024 6:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Indigenous business owners battle the odds'
Indigenous business owners battle the odds
According to Statistics Canada, Indigenous owned businesses are more likely to close.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Big or small, Indigenous-run businesses in Saskatchewan say it’s up to them to survive, despite the challenges they face.

According to a Statistics Canada report entitled Indigenous-owned businesses: Survival rate and performance, Indigenous-owned businesses are 20 per cent more likely to close than their competitors.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

While smaller business owners say they choose to push through adversity, those in private equality say they aim to make macro changes.

Trending Now

Global News’ Moosa Imran tells us how business owners say they are challenging those odds in the video linked above.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices