Canada

Taylor Swift in Toronto: $70K in losses from ‘undelivered tickets’ under investigation

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted November 18, 2024 12:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘Breathtaking:’ Taylor Swift wows on Toronto stage for second night'
‘Breathtaking:’ Taylor Swift wows on Toronto stage for second night
WATCH: 'Breathtaking' -- Taylor Swift wows on Toronto stage for second night.
A police force in Ontario says they are investigating tens of thousands of dollars in losses from “undelivered tickets” for Taylor Swift shows in Toronto.

Halton Regional Police said they have received 40 complaints so far involving “fraudulent or nonexistent tickets involving the same vendor” for Swift’s Eras Tour concerts happening in Toronto.

Police said the estimated total value of these tickets is more than $70,000.

Swift is in town for six concert dates, having just wrapped up the first weekend of shows. The final three shows are scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Rogers Centre.

There have been several cases reported on social media of fans being duped thousands for trying to get tickets. Global News spoke to one woman who lost $1,400 trying to snag four tickets for the Nov. 16 show.

Click to play video: 'Taylor Swift’s 2 sold-out weekends in Toronto'
Taylor Swift’s 2 sold-out weekends in Toronto

Secondary re-sale sites such as Stubhub or Seatgeek have tickets posted for prices as high as $33,000, as the demand continues for the sold out shows.

Meanwhile, Halton police said their financial crimes unit is investigating the series of fraud connected to Taylor Swift tickets. Any resident from Halton Region is asked to come forward. Victims from other jurisdictions are asked to contact their local police service.

“Residents are asked to use extreme caution when purchasing tickets and be aware of potential frauds and scams,” police said.

No arrests have been made yet, police said.

