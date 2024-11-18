Menu

Consumer

Health Canada has recalled this baby stroller. What to know

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted November 18, 2024 3:51 pm
1 min read
Stokke baby stroller
Health Canada said there was an issue with the braking system of the Stokke YOYO baby stroller, sold between August and October this year.
Health Canada is recalling a brand of baby stroller over a fault in its braking system, which could lead to injuries, the agency said in a recall notice on Monday.

The recall pertains to the Stokke YOYO baby stroller which is available in either a black, or a black and white frame.

“The parking brakes on strollers with ‘142AA’ in the serial number may disengage, posing an injury hazard,” the notice read.

The affected products were sold between August and October of this year and the company has sold 35 of these strollers in Canada.

A seat, canopy and storage compartment are sold separately and available in black, beige, stone, olive, taupe, toffee, ginger, blue or aqua.

However, Health Canada added that no injuries related to the product had been reported.

Health Canada is urging users to check the serial numbers of the stroller.

Units affected by this issue are clearly marked with a serial number that begins with the sequence “142AA” followed by a number that falls below “0062239.”

The serial number with “AA” refers to one specific supplier.

The company, Stokke, has a recall portal where users can register and receive instructions on how to return the affected YOYO baby stroller units and all its components.

Health Canada is urging users to stop using the product immediately and contact Stokke. Once the company receives the recalled product, they will issue a full refund to the consumer, Health Canada said.

