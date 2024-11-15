Lethbridge postal workers picket downtown during nationwide Canada Post strike

Frustrated Lethbridge, Alta., postal workers took to the picket lines outside of the Canada Post office downtown on Friday, after a year of failed negotiations with the Crown corporation.
With 55,000 postal workers participating in a nationwide strike, Canada Post has warned of mail delivery delays and a significant, immediate impact on millions of Canadians, small businesses, and charities ahead of the holiday season.
This includes the Interfaith Food Bank Society of Lethbridge, a non-profit organization that relies heavily on receiving the majority of its donations during its annual Christmas campaign.
This year, the non-profit expects to receive close to $425,000 in donations, and most of them are sent by mail.
