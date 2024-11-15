Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lethbridge postal workers picket downtown during nationwide Canada Post strike

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted November 15, 2024 7:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge postal workers picket downtown during nationwide strike'
Lethbridge postal workers picket downtown during nationwide strike
WATCH: Approximately 55,000 postal workers went on a nationwide strike on Friday, after failing to reach an agreement with Canada Post. In Lethbridge, striking workers took to the picket lines outside the downtown post office. Jordan Prentice reports
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Frustrated Lethbridge, Alta., postal workers took to the picket lines outside of the Canada Post office downtown on Friday, after a year of failed negotiations with the Crown corporation.

With 55,000 postal workers participating in a nationwide strike, Canada Post has warned of mail delivery delays and a significant, immediate impact on millions of Canadians, small businesses, and charities ahead of the holiday season.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This includes the Interfaith Food Bank Society of Lethbridge, a non-profit organization that relies heavily on receiving the majority of its donations during its annual Christmas campaign.

This year, the non-profit expects to receive close to $425,000 in donations, and most of them are sent by mail.

Watch the video to learn more.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices