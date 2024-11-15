Lethbridge postal workers picket downtown during nationwide Canada Post strike

Send this page to someone via email

Frustrated Lethbridge, Alta., postal workers took to the picket lines outside of the Canada Post office downtown on Friday, after a year of failed negotiations with the Crown corporation.

With 55,000 postal workers participating in a nationwide strike, Canada Post has warned of mail delivery delays and a significant, immediate impact on millions of Canadians, small businesses, and charities ahead of the holiday season.

This includes the Interfaith Food Bank Society of Lethbridge, a non-profit organization that relies heavily on receiving the majority of its donations during its annual Christmas campaign.

This year, the non-profit expects to receive close to $425,000 in donations, and most of them are sent by mail.

