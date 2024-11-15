Feds promise high-speed internet to 3,600 more homes in rural Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government says it’s bringing high-speed internet access to underserved rural communities and First Nations in Manitoba.

Winnipeg MP Dan Vandal, who is also minister of northern affairs, announced Friday that more than $38 million in federal funding is earmarked for four projects aimed at reaching 3,611 households in 14 rural and remote communities.

“Every community in Canada deserves access to high-speed Internet,” Vandal said.

“This announcement is another step our government is taking in delivering on its commitment to ensure every Manitoban has access, no matter where they live.”

The federal dollars, which come via the $3.25-billion Universal Broadband Fund, are part of the government’s goal to give every Canadian high-speed access by 2030 and connecting 98 per cent of households by 2026.

The government says 94.8 per cent of Canadian households currently have access to high-speed internet, but in Manitoba, that total falls to only 85.4 per cent.

In a statement Friday, Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings called the initiative a “historic commitment.”

“Connectivity is an essential tool to access education and health care and to grow a business,” Hutchings said.