Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Tech

Feds promise high-speed internet to 3,600 more homes in rural Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 15, 2024 3:27 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lack of connectivity in rural, remote Manitoba dangerous in emergencies, firefighter says'
Lack of connectivity in rural, remote Manitoba dangerous in emergencies, firefighter says
RELATED: Many rural Manitoba communities still live in the midst of unpredictable cell and internet service, which they worry could fail them in an emergency. Katherine Dornian reports on the rural concerns. – Mar 27, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The federal government says it’s bringing high-speed internet access to underserved rural communities and First Nations in Manitoba.

Winnipeg MP Dan Vandal, who is also minister of northern affairs, announced Friday that more than $38 million in federal funding is earmarked for four projects aimed at reaching 3,611 households in 14 rural and remote communities.

“Every community in Canada deserves access to high-speed Internet,” Vandal said.

“This announcement is another step our government is taking in delivering on its commitment to ensure every Manitoban has access, no matter where they live.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The federal dollars, which come via the $3.25-billion Universal Broadband Fund, are part of the government’s goal to give every Canadian high-speed access by 2030 and connecting 98 per cent of households by 2026.

The government says 94.8 per cent of Canadian households currently have access to high-speed internet, but in Manitoba, that total falls to only 85.4 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement Friday, Rural Economic Development Minister Gudie Hutchings called the initiative a “historic commitment.”

Trending Now

“Connectivity is an essential tool to access education and health care and to grow a business,” Hutchings said.

Click to play video: 'Broadband internet coming to more First Nations and northern communities'
Broadband internet coming to more First Nations and northern communities
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices