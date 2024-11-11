Menu

Canada

What’s open and what’s closed in Winnipeg on Remembrance Day

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 11, 2024 10:03 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Remembrance Day: Veterans sell poppies on Amazon to boost campaign reach'
Remembrance Day: Veterans sell poppies on Amazon to boost campaign reach
The Royal Canadian Legion, Canada’s largest veteran support network, has partnered with Amazon this year to sell remembrance poppies online for the first time. The legion says it's helping them reach a wider number of Canadians, and they've already received more than 10,000 orders. Nivrita Ganguly has the details.
While Winnipeggers gather Monday to remember the sacrifices of Canada’s veterans on Remembrance Day, some city services will be reduced and some businesses will be closed in recognition of Nov. 11.

All civic offices are closed and there will be no recycling or garbage service Monday. The collection schedule will move ahead by a day for this week only, the city says.

Almost all of Winnipeg’s city leisure centres, pools and libraries will be closed, except the following pools, operating on holiday hours:

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex – open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Margaret Grant Pool – open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Pan Am Pool – open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit will run on a Sunday schedule, and will also offer free bus service to armed forces veterans and current personnel — including cadets and reservists — plus one companion.

To access the free transit service, a bus rider must be wearing a military uniform, or present military ID at the time of boarding. Buses will also observe a minute of silence at 11 a.m., in which all drivers will pull over and stop their buses.

The Animal Services Agency is also closed Monday.

Three cemeteries — Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona — will be open for visitation between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., but the offices will be closed.

Most malls and stores are operating under Sunday or holiday hours.

Click to play video: 'RCAF prepares for Remembrance Day performance'
RCAF prepares for Remembrance Day performance
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

