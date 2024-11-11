What’s open and what’s closed in Winnipeg on Remembrance Day

Send this page to someone via email

While Winnipeggers gather Monday to remember the sacrifices of Canada’s veterans on Remembrance Day, some city services will be reduced and some businesses will be closed in recognition of Nov. 11.

All civic offices are closed and there will be no recycling or garbage service Monday. The collection schedule will move ahead by a day for this week only, the city says.

Almost all of Winnipeg’s city leisure centres, pools and libraries will be closed, except the following pools, operating on holiday hours:

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex – open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Margaret Grant Pool – open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pan Am Pool – open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit will run on a Sunday schedule, and will also offer free bus service to armed forces veterans and current personnel — including cadets and reservists — plus one companion.

To access the free transit service, a bus rider must be wearing a military uniform, or present military ID at the time of boarding. Buses will also observe a minute of silence at 11 a.m., in which all drivers will pull over and stop their buses.

The Animal Services Agency is also closed Monday.

Three cemeteries — Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona — will be open for visitation between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., but the offices will be closed.

Most malls and stores are operating under Sunday or holiday hours.