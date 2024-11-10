Menu

Economy

Port employers ‘refusing to bargain,’ cut off talks in less than an hour: Union

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2024 2:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Impact of B.C. port shut down on Canada’s supply chain'
Impact of B.C. port shut down on Canada’s supply chain
RELATED: John Corey of the Freight Management Association of Canada discusses how a lockout at B.C. ports is further threatening Canada's supply chain.
The union for locked-out port workers in British Columbia says the BC Maritime Employers Association cut off talks in less than an hour Saturday, refusing to budge on a final offer that the union has so far rejected.

A statement from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Ship & Dock Foremen Local 514 says a meeting with the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service ended with the employers “refusing to bargain” and trying to “impose significant concessions” on the union.

ILWU Local 514 President Frank Morena says the employers are using “confrontational tactics” to avoid negotiating a new collective agreement, in order to force the federal government to intervene.

Morena says union negotiators were planning to bargain late into Saturday evening and through the weekend with the help of a federal mediator, but he says the employers’ association ended the talks after meeting with the mediator for just 12 minutes.

He says the concessions sought by port employers are “inflammatory and unacceptable,” and says shipping firms and retailers are all waiting for the lockout to end.

A statement from the employers’ association issued Saturday after talks broke down says there was “no progress made … and no further meetings are scheduled.”

Click to play video: 'Container traffic at a standstill at B.C. port facilities as talks set to resume'
Container traffic at a standstill at B.C. port facilities as talks set to resume
© 2024 The Canadian Press

