National

Canada

1 dead, 2 injured after pit collapses in Toronto during sewer pipe repair

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 7, 2024 7:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'It can happen suddenly – a workplace accident. Every year in Canada, nearly 1,000 workers die as a result of their jobs'
It can happen suddenly – a workplace accident. Every year in Canada, nearly 1,000 workers die as a result of their jobs
RELATED: It can happen suddenly - a workplace accident. Every year in Canada, nearly 1,000 workers die as a result of their jobs – May 4, 2019
Police say one man is dead and two others are injured after a pit collapsed during sewer pipe repairs in Toronto.

Toronto police say the men were fixing a sewage pipe when the pit collapsed on them.

Police say it happened at around 5:25 p.m. Wednesday near Bayview Avenue and Ruddington Avenue in the city’s north end.

Toronto police, paramedics and emergency crew were on the scene.

Toronto sewer accident View image in full screen
Emergencies officials respond to an industrial accident in North York Nov. 6, 2024. Toronto police say one man is dead and two others are injured after a pit collapsed during sewer pipe repairs near Bayview and Ruddington avenues. Mark Bray/Global News
Police say the two people injured in the pit collapse are recovering in hospital.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is investigating.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

