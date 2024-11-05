Wood’s Homes in need of holiday support for Lethbridge youth

Send this page to someone via email

Wood’s Homes Lethbridge is putting out a call for donations to fund its holiday campaigns, ensuring kids in its program can receive gifts and give gifts to their loved ones this Christmas.

The non-profit organization is making it its mission to help make the youth in the city feel special over the holiday season.

