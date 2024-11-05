Menu

Canada

Wood’s Homes in need of holiday support for Lethbridge youth

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted November 5, 2024 11:16 am
Wood’s Homes in need of holiday support for Lethbridge youth
As the busiest time of year begins for all of Lethbridge’s non-profit organizations, Wood’s Homes is working hard to make sure every young person in its program feels special this holiday season.
Wood’s Homes Lethbridge is putting out a call for donations to fund its holiday campaigns, ensuring kids in its program can receive gifts and give gifts to their loved ones this Christmas.

The non-profit organization is making it its mission to help make the youth in the city feel special over the holiday season.

Watch the video to learn more.

 

 

