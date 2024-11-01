Woman pretends to order pizza during 911 call, thwarts her attempted rape

Send this page to someone via email

A Florida woman was able to save herself from an attempted rape by phoning in a fake pizza order to police.

According to authorities, the 911 centre at the Volusia Sheriff’s Office fielded an early morning call on Oct. 19, with the woman on the other end of the call repeatedly asking the dispatcher for pizza while also dropping subtle hints she might be in danger.

A recording of the call, released to the public, starts with the unidentified woman telling the dispatcher she would like to order something to eat.

“I would like to order a pizza. I’m so stuck in here,” the woman says at the top of the audio recording.

The dispatcher asks the woman whether she knows she’s calling 911. “Yes, I’m sure I’m calling to that number. Trying to get a pizza,” she responds.

When the dispatcher asked the woman if she knows her location, she says, “No, basically, no, I’m stuck in here. Won’t take me back home,” before continuing: “Can I get a pizza? A pepperoni and extra cheese.”

Sheriff Michael J. Chitwood said police were able to triangulate the call and track the woman’s location to a nearby field.

“The suspect was on top of her and she was screaming for help when deputies arrived,” Chitwood explained in a Facebook post, detailing the woman’s smart thinking and quick police action.

Disturbing bodycam footage from the responding officers shows the woman sobbing and yelling “Thank God, Thank God,” as police knocked the suspect off her and onto the ground.

“We’re here now. OK,” a deputy tells the woman in the video. “Hey, we’re here. We’re here…. Just catch your breath.”

Deputies arrested Luis Diego Hernandez-Moncayo, 27, on charges of attempted sexual battery, battery by strangulation and false imprisonment, according to the post. He is being held with no bond and police confirm he was in the country illegally.

View image in full screen Deputies arrested Luis Diego Hernandez-Moncayo, 27, on charges of attempted sexual battery, battery by strangulation and false imprisonment. Volusia County Corrections / Volusia Sheriff's Office

In the post, Chitwood said the suspect and his victim knew each other and planned to have a couple of drinks together that night.

“However, during this outing he did a line of cocaine and she said he did a 180,” Chitwood said, describing how the man became violent.

Chitwood said Hernandez-Moncayo had applied for asylum the day before the incident.

U.S. Border Patrol has taken out an immigration detainer against him, giving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (IC) more time to deal with his case while in custody.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. They are also reachable toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.