University of Guelph and faculty union avert strike

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The University of Guelph and the University of Guelph Faculty Association (UGFA) have reached a collective agreement to avoid a strike.

On Oct. 20, the union representing faculty and the post-secondary school reached a tentative collective agreement.

The union represents faculty members, librarians and veterinarians.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

In a news release on Tuesday, the U of G said the agreement addresses key priorities for both parties, including workload and compensation.

It is effective July 1 and remains in place until June 2027.

The two sides met nearly two dozen times, according to the release, and discussions remained open, respectful and constructive with a strong commitment to negotiate a new deal.

A copy of the new agreement will be online in the future.