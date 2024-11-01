Menu

Canada

University of Guelph and faculty union avert strike

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted November 1, 2024 10:23 am
1 min read
Entrance to University of Guelph. View image in full screen
Entrance to University of Guelph. Ken Hashizume/CJOY
The University of Guelph and the University of Guelph Faculty Association (UGFA) have reached a collective agreement to avoid a strike.

On Oct. 20, the union representing faculty and the post-secondary school reached a tentative collective agreement.

The union represents faculty members, librarians and veterinarians.

In a news release on Tuesday, the U of G said the agreement addresses key priorities for both parties, including workload and compensation.

It is effective July 1 and remains in place until June 2027.

The two sides met nearly two dozen times, according to the release, and discussions remained open, respectful and constructive with a strong commitment to negotiate a new deal.

A copy of the new agreement will be online in the future.

Story continues below advertisement

 

