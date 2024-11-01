University of Guelph and faculty union avert strike

The University of Guelph and the University of Guelph Faculty Association (UGFA) have reached a collective agreement to avoid a strike.
On Oct. 20, the union representing faculty and the post-secondary school reached a tentative collective agreement.
The union represents faculty members, librarians and veterinarians.
In a news release on Tuesday, the U of G said the agreement addresses key priorities for both parties, including workload and compensation.
It is effective July 1 and remains in place until June 2027.
The two sides met nearly two dozen times, according to the release, and discussions remained open, respectful and constructive with a strong commitment to negotiate a new deal.
A copy of the new agreement will be online in the future.
