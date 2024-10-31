Hardy Cup semifinals ahead for USask Huskies riding four-game win streak

One year after seeing their 2023 season end at Edmonton’s Foote Field in Hardy Cup semifinal action, the University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team is determined to to let the same fate befall them in 2024.

The Huskies are back in the Canada West post-season after a red-hot back half to the season which has included four straight victories to earn the conference’s third seed.

“To me this is a different football team than 365 days ago,” said Huskies head coach Scott Flory. “We’ve got to go out and execute. We’re not guaranteed anything on Saturday, but I’m telling you we’re going in with a level of confidence and execution that’s good.”

On Saturday, the Huskies will match up against the UBC Thunderbirds on the west coast in a rematch of their Sept. 20 contest, which saw UBC come out on top 38-24 off a two-touchdown performance from running back Isaiah Knight.

Story continues below advertisement

That loss marked a low point on the season for the Huskies dropping their record to 1-3 at the midway mark of their calendar, tying them for last place in the conference.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Since then, the ‘Dogs’ have exploded for wins over the Alberta Golden Bears, Manitoba Bisons, Regina Rams and, most recently the Calgary Dinos to secure a playoff berth.

2:03 Record-setting running back Frank leading USask Huskies football team into regular season finale

“If you’re still playing football at this time you’re doing something right,” said Huskies quarterback Anton Amundrud.

“Obviously, it’s a little different than last year. We started out hot but then kind of fizzled out after bye week, but I’m really liking this year how we went through our bumps and bruises.

“I think we’ve learned from that in growing and we’re a confident group going into playoffs here.”

Story continues below advertisement

Boosting the Huskies into the playoffs has been the return of veteran receiver Rhett Vavra, who has missed three games this year due to knee and toe injuries.

While he’s still waiting to haul in his first reception, Vavra has made an immediate impact on special teams with 192 yards in return yardage alone against the Dinos, including a key 80-yard missed field goal return in the game’s final minute.

“I’m feeling good now,” said Vavra. “Not only for me, but for the coaches knowing that I got their back and they’ve got mine.”

The Huskies and Thunderbirds enter Saturday’s semi-final tilt with identical 5-3 records meaning it’s anyone’s game for a spot in the 2024 Hardy Cup championship game.

“They are a really good football team in Vancouver,” said Flory. “They are well-coached, they are going to be prepared, they’re physical, they can make plays, they’re explosive. But I fully believe we’re up for the challenge and we’re excited to go in there and play.”

Playoff football begins for the Huskies and UBC at 2:00 pm on Saturday from Thunderbird Stadium in Vancouver.