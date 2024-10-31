Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Girl in life-threatening condition after being struck by Mississauga transit bus

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted October 31, 2024 4:44 pm
1 min read
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
A Peel police vehicle is seen in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

An 11-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was hit by a public bus in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to Lisgar Drive for reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle around 2:30 p.m.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police said a Mississauga public transit bus had struck a young girl, who was reported to be in life-threatening condition. The driver of the bus, and the transit vehicle, remained at the scene.

Trending Now

Peel paramedics said they had taken an 11-year-old girl to hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

Lisgar Drive was closed between Dillingwood Drive and Beacham Street on Thursday afternoon.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices