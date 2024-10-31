Girl in life-threatening condition after being struck by Mississauga transit bus

See more sharing options

An 11-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after she was hit by a public bus in Mississauga on Thursday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to Lisgar Drive for reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle around 2:30 p.m.

Police said a Mississauga public transit bus had struck a young girl, who was reported to be in life-threatening condition. The driver of the bus, and the transit vehicle, remained at the scene.

Peel paramedics said they had taken an 11-year-old girl to hospital with injuries considered to be life-threatening.

Lisgar Drive was closed between Dillingwood Drive and Beacham Street on Thursday afternoon.