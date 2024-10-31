Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Day 5 of Nova Scotia election campaign: announcements on taxes, housing, and health

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 31, 2024 10:25 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'PCs targeting key voters with campaign pledges'
PCs targeting key voters with campaign pledges
The PCs kicked off the fourth day of campaigning with a health care pledge for women over the age of 40. It comes on the heels of a promise aimed at helping Nova Scotians struggling to keep up with the cost of living. Skye Bryden-Blom reports on how the pledges could be targeting key voters.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Taxes, health care and housing are today’s topics on the election campaign for Nova Scotia’s three main parties.

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill will be at his party’s headquarters in Halifax to present a “plan to lower taxes.”

In February, Churchill said that if elected, a Liberal government would drop two percentage points off the provincial portion of the HST on all goods and services.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chender will hold a news conference in the Halifax area on housing.

And Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston is at Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S., for a health-related announcement.

Trending Now

At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives held 34 seats in the 55-seat legislature, the Liberals held 14 seats, the NDP had six and there was one Independent. Election day is Nov. 26.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 31, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices