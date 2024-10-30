Winnipeggers getting into the Halloween spirit

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

At 68 Reg Wyatt Way in Winnipeg, the Schulz family has turned their garage into a zombie-themed haunted house.

“I love seeing peoples’ reaction and I’ve loved Halloween forever and I wanted to make a haunted house,” said 11-year-old Noah Schulz.

Noah is the mastermind behind Fright Up the Night, the name he’s chosen for his family’s garage haunted house.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It’s open 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 31 and donations for CancerCare Manitoba are welcome. Donations can also be made through this link.

Meanwhile across the city, students at Holy Cross School are also getting into the spooky spirit.

“We are doing a spooky Halloween-themed science experiment and what we are doing is we are going around the school showing different kids science experiments,” said Grade 8 student Sugayi Ajakaiye.

Story continues below advertisement

Watch the video above for the full story.