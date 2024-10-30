Menu

Trending

Winnipeggers getting into the Halloween spirit

By Teagan Rasche Global News
Posted October 30, 2024 8:36 pm
1 min read
Winnipeggers getting into the Halloween spirit
Winnipeggers getting into the Halloween spirit
WATCH: The spookiest day of the year is tomorrow and Winnipeggers are getting into the Halloween spirit. Teagan Rasche has more on some of the festivities going on around the city.
At 68 Reg Wyatt Way in Winnipeg, the Schulz family has turned their garage into a zombie-themed haunted house.

“I love seeing peoples’ reaction and I’ve loved Halloween forever and I wanted to make a haunted house,” said 11-year-old Noah Schulz.

Noah is the mastermind behind Fright Up the Night, the name he’s chosen for his family’s garage haunted house.

It’s open 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 30 and 7-10 p.m. on Oct. 31 and donations for CancerCare Manitoba are welcome. Donations can also be made through this link.

Meanwhile across the city, students at Holy Cross School are also getting into the spooky spirit.

“We are doing a spooky Halloween-themed science experiment and what we are doing is we are going around the school showing different kids science experiments,” said Grade  8 student Sugayi Ajakaiye.

Watch the video above for the full story.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

