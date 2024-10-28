Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Adele, Céline Dion share emotional, tearful hug during Las Vegas show

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted October 28, 2024 11:03 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Celine Dion, Adele share tearful embrace at Las Vegas concert'
Celine Dion, Adele share tearful embrace at Las Vegas concert
While performing ‘When We Were Young’ at her Las Vegas residency concert on Saturday, British pop sensation Adele broke into tears when she stumbled upon Canadian superstar Céline Dion in her audience. The two shared a tearful embrace before Adele continued. The venue, known as the Coliseum Theater in Caesars Palace, was built in 2003 for Dion’s own debut residency.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

It was a meeting of two divas on Saturday night during Adele’s concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

While singing her song Easy on Me, Adele appeared to scan the audience and spotted Canadian chanteuse Céline Dion among the audience members, according to a TikTok recording at the show.

Adele approached her for a hug, and as the two embraced, the tears started to fall.

As the pair separated, Dion dabbed at her own tears and wiped away Adele’s from her face.

“One of my favourite people of all time,” proclaimed Adele as she returned to the stage, asking the audience to help her finish the song as she composed herself. Dion stood up and took a bow to thunderous applause from overjoyed fans.

Story continues below advertisement

In another clip from the evening, Adele acknowledged she was standing on the stage that was built for Dion more than two decades ago when she first launched her own Las Vegas residency, A New Day.

Trending Now

“It’s only ever been about this room,” Adele said. “This is just a full circle moment to me so it’s amazing.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It was an emotional, full circle moment for the divas — Adele came to see Dion perform at the same theatre in concert a few years ago.

(You can watch the touching moment in the video at the top of this article.)

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices