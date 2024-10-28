Adele, Céline Dion share emotional, tearful hug during Las Vegas show

Send this page to someone via email

It was a meeting of two divas on Saturday night during Adele’s concert at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

While singing her song Easy on Me, Adele appeared to scan the audience and spotted Canadian chanteuse Céline Dion among the audience members, according to a TikTok recording at the show.

Adele approached her for a hug, and as the two embraced, the tears started to fall.

As the pair separated, Dion dabbed at her own tears and wiped away Adele’s from her face.

“One of my favourite people of all time,” proclaimed Adele as she returned to the stage, asking the audience to help her finish the song as she composed herself. Dion stood up and took a bow to thunderous applause from overjoyed fans.

In another clip from the evening, Adele acknowledged she was standing on the stage that was built for Dion more than two decades ago when she first launched her own Las Vegas residency, A New Day.

Adele talks the significance of playing Caesars on the night that Celine herself came to pay her respects 💐 Plus her next hiatus after the 100th show next month pic.twitter.com/e5RF72Jjqx — Andrew Hampp (@ahampp) October 27, 2024

“It’s only ever been about this room,” Adele said. “This is just a full circle moment to me so it’s amazing.”

It was an emotional, full circle moment for the divas — Adele came to see Dion perform at the same theatre in concert a few years ago.

