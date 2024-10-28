Poilievre wants to scrap GST on new houses sold for under $1M

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is proposing to scrap the federal sales tax on new build housing, claiming that this will help lower mortgage costs and speed up homebuilding.

Poilievre said in a news conference in Ottawa on Monday that as prime minister, he would axe the goods and services tax or harmonized sales tax on new houses that are sold for less than $1 million.

Poilievre claimed that this tax cut could save Canadians $40,000 in total or $2,200 per year in mortgage payments on a $800,000 house and help build 30,000 new homes each year.

In Canada, homebuyers only have to pay the GST/HST when they purchase a new house directly from the developer.

According to the Canada Revenue Agency, sales of used owner-occupied homes are usually exempt from GST/HST.

“In most cases, the GST/HST does not apply to the sale of an owner-occupied home since the owner is not a builder. Only homes sold by builders are taxable,” the CRA states on website.

Starting Dec. 15, first-time homebuyers, as well as those purchasing new builds, will soon be able to take out insured mortgages with a 30-year amortization, up from the typical 25-year payback period.

In an announcement last month, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland said that the price cap for taking out insured mortgages would be raised to $1.5 million compared with the previous bar of $1 million.

Meanwhile, the federal government last week announced reduced immigration targets for the next three years, which some experts say will have an impact on housing affordability as early as next year.

The Liberal government is planning to build almost 3.9 million homes by 2031 as part of an ambitious housing plan that was unveiled earlier this year.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer has estimated that Canada would need to build 3.1 million homes by 2030 to close the housing gap.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller said last week the reduced immigration targets could reduce Canada’s housing need by as much as 670,000 units by the end of 2027.

— with files from Global News’ Craig Lord, Uday Rana and The Canadian Press.

