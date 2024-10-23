Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Passenger falls overboard from Taylor Swift-themed cruise, search underway

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted October 23, 2024 4:18 pm
1 min read
Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas is pictured docked at Port Canaveral in 2023. View image in full screen
FILE - Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas is pictured docked at Port Canaveral in 2023. Richard Tribou/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A search is underway for a 66-year-old woman who fell overboard during a Taylor Swift-themed cruise in the Bahamas.

According to a U.S. Coast Guard statement, the woman fell from Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas vessel around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, approximately 17 miles north of Nassau.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson told NBC News an immediate search and rescue was launched for the passenger and it is working with local authorities.

“We are also providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force, assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard, have been using helicopters and airplanes to search for the woman.

Story continues below advertisement

The woman went overboard just one day into the cruise, which departed Miami on Monday.

While Taylor Swift-themed, the cruise event is not endorsed by or affiliated with the billionaire pop star. Rather, it is a sponsored event put together by three travel agents, who worked with Royal Caribbean to arrange private events on the boat for Swifties who love to cruise.

The website for the event, titled “In my cruise era,” promised a cocktail welcome party, friendship bracelet trading, karaoke, trivia events, and more.

Trending Now

It is not known at this point if the missing woman was part of the Swift group or a regular traveller on board at the same time as the event.

Click to play video: 'Taylor Swift tickets: How to avoid scams as Canadian concert dates near'
Taylor Swift tickets: How to avoid scams as Canadian concert dates near
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices