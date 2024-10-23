Passenger falls overboard from Taylor Swift-themed cruise, search underway

Send this page to someone via email

A search is underway for a 66-year-old woman who fell overboard during a Taylor Swift-themed cruise in the Bahamas.

According to a U.S. Coast Guard statement, the woman fell from Royal Caribbean’s Allure of the Seas vessel around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday, approximately 17 miles north of Nassau.

A Royal Caribbean spokesperson told NBC News an immediate search and rescue was launched for the passenger and it is working with local authorities.

“We are also providing support and assistance to the guest’s family during this difficult time,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “To respect the privacy of our guest’s family, we have no additional details to share.”

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force, assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard, have been using helicopters and airplanes to search for the woman.

The woman went overboard just one day into the cruise, which departed Miami on Monday.

While Taylor Swift-themed, the cruise event is not endorsed by or affiliated with the billionaire pop star. Rather, it is a sponsored event put together by three travel agents, who worked with Royal Caribbean to arrange private events on the boat for Swifties who love to cruise.

The website for the event, titled “In my cruise era,” promised a cocktail welcome party, friendship bracelet trading, karaoke, trivia events, and more.

It is not known at this point if the missing woman was part of the Swift group or a regular traveller on board at the same time as the event.