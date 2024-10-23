Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Calgary Wild FC women’s pro soccer team announce CEO, CFO

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2024 10:50 am
1 min read
A file photo of the logo for Calgary Wild FC. View image in full screen
A file photo of the logo for Calgary Wild FC. CREDIT: https://www.calgarywildfc.com/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary Wild FC has named Lara Murphy the women’s pro soccer team’s first chief executive officer and Lisa Oldridge its chief financial and operating officer.

Wild FC is one of six teams in the new Northern Super League slated to start in April 2025 alongside clubs in Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver.

Click to play video: 'Calgary Wild FC unveiled as new women’s soccer team'
Calgary Wild FC unveiled as new women’s soccer team

Calgary is also expected to announce its first player signing this week.

Story continues below advertisement

Murphy, who played university soccer at Mount Allison in New Brunswick, is the co-owner of a Calgary construction company.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Oldridge has worked in equity capital markets and spent the last decade advising boards of venture capital funds.

Trending Now

The immediate priorities for Murphy and Oldridge are hiring coaches and team staff, as well as player signings.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver’s new women’s pro soccer league'
Vancouver’s new women’s pro soccer league
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices