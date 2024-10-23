Calgary Wild FC women’s pro soccer team announce CEO, CFO

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Wild FC has named Lara Murphy the women’s pro soccer team’s first chief executive officer and Lisa Oldridge its chief financial and operating officer.

Wild FC is one of six teams in the new Northern Super League slated to start in April 2025 alongside clubs in Halifax, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver.

Calgary is also expected to announce its first player signing this week.

Murphy, who played university soccer at Mount Allison in New Brunswick, is the co-owner of a Calgary construction company.

Oldridge has worked in equity capital markets and spent the last decade advising boards of venture capital funds.

The immediate priorities for Murphy and Oldridge are hiring coaches and team staff, as well as player signings.