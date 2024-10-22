Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

‘A great loss to two families’: 2nd person confirmed dead in Vancouver Island washout

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 22, 2024 4:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'RCMP warn of road dangers after deadly flooding on Vancouver Island'
RCMP warn of road dangers after deadly flooding on Vancouver Island
WATCH: One person is dead, and another is presumed dead after two vehicles were found submerged between Port Alberni and Bamfield.  RCMP are warning of the dangers of trying to cross flooded roads. As Kylie Stanton reports - that's just one of the areas on Vancouver Island that was hit hard by the atmospheric river.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two families are grieving the loss of a loved one after two people died following a washout on Vancouver Island.

Port Alberni RCMP said the bodies of the two people who were reported missing over the weekend in the Bamfield, B.C., area have now been found.

On Oct. 19, during the atmospheric river that struck B.C.’s South Coast, a washout happened on Bamfield Road.

The two people were driving on the road and it is believed their vehicles were swept into the Sarita River. Both vehicles were later found submerged in the river.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

One of the missing people was found deceased nearby and the second person was later seen deceased inside their vehicle.

Click to play video: 'Washout on Bamfield Road has killed 2 people'
Washout on Bamfield Road has killed 2 people
Trending Now

On Tuesday, Port Alberni RCMP is liaising with Port Alberni Search and Rescue to coordinate the recovery of the missing person’s remains and vehicles from the Sarita River when the water levels lower.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the families of the missing men have been notified.

This was a tragic incident and a great loss to two families; our hearts and thoughts are with the families of the victims, Sgt. Chet Carrol with Port Alberni RCMP said in a statement.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices