‘A great loss to two families’: 2nd person confirmed dead in Vancouver Island washout

Two families are grieving the loss of a loved one after two people died following a washout on Vancouver Island.
Port Alberni RCMP said the bodies of the two people who were reported missing over the weekend in the Bamfield, B.C., area have now been found.
On Oct. 19, during the atmospheric river that struck B.C.’s South Coast, a washout happened on Bamfield Road.
The two people were driving on the road and it is believed their vehicles were swept into the Sarita River. Both vehicles were later found submerged in the river.
Get daily National news
One of the missing people was found deceased nearby and the second person was later seen deceased inside their vehicle.
On Tuesday, Port Alberni RCMP is liaising with Port Alberni Search and Rescue to coordinate the recovery of the missing person’s remains and vehicles from the Sarita River when the water levels lower.
Police said the families of the missing men have been notified.
This was a tragic incident and a great loss to two families; our hearts and thoughts are with the families of the victims, Sgt. Chet Carrol with Port Alberni RCMP said in a statement.
Comments