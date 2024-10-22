Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Sask. Party says bullet-holes found in window of Regina campaign office

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted October 22, 2024 2:58 pm
1 min read
The party said in a statement that bullet-holes were found in the window of Rahul Singh’s campaign office. View image in full screen
The party said in a statement that bullet-holes were found in the window of Rahul Singh’s campaign office. Derek Putz / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Saskatchewan Party says one of its candidates has been in contact with the police after two bullet-holes were found in his campaign office.

The party said in a statement that bullet-holes were found in the window of Rahul Singh’s campaign office. Singh is running in the Regina Northeast riding.

He said the matter is now under investigation by law enforcement.

“Our campaign has already had many signs stolen but this goes well beyond that, putting our campaign volunteers in danger,” Singh said. “I have reported this attack to the Regina Police Service and they are now investigating.”

One of the holes found in the window. View image in full screen
One of the holes found in the window. Courtesy of the Saskatchewan Party

Sask. Party leader Scott Moe said it is completely unacceptable for any campaign for any party to be targeted in this way.

Story continues below advertisement

“I spoke to Rahul this morning,” Moe said. “I know he is troubled by this but he will not be intimidated. He has knocked thousands of doors and spoken with thousands of voters in Regina Northeast and that’s exactly what he plans to continue doing from now until Election Day.”

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a statement from Regina Police, they said on Monday around 7:30 p.m., they received a report of property damage to a business in the 1600 block of Dewdney Avenue East.

“The caller reported two small holes in two separate windows,” the statement reads. “At this time, police are investigating.”

Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck responded to the news Tuesday.

“No politician should ever be subjected to violence,” Beck said in a statement. “My heart goes out to Mr. Singh, the volunteers and the campaign staff working to support Mr. Singh’s campaign who are no doubt shaken by this violent act.

“I hope that whoever committed this act is brought to justice.”

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices