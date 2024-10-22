Sask. Party says bullet-holes found in window of Regina campaign office

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Party says one of its candidates has been in contact with the police after two bullet-holes were found in his campaign office.

The party said in a statement that bullet-holes were found in the window of Rahul Singh’s campaign office. Singh is running in the Regina Northeast riding.

He said the matter is now under investigation by law enforcement.

“Our campaign has already had many signs stolen but this goes well beyond that, putting our campaign volunteers in danger,” Singh said. “I have reported this attack to the Regina Police Service and they are now investigating.”

View image in full screen One of the holes found in the window. Courtesy of the Saskatchewan Party

Sask. Party leader Scott Moe said it is completely unacceptable for any campaign for any party to be targeted in this way.

“I spoke to Rahul this morning,” Moe said. “I know he is troubled by this but he will not be intimidated. He has knocked thousands of doors and spoken with thousands of voters in Regina Northeast and that’s exactly what he plans to continue doing from now until Election Day.”

In a statement from Regina Police, they said on Monday around 7:30 p.m., they received a report of property damage to a business in the 1600 block of Dewdney Avenue East.

“The caller reported two small holes in two separate windows,” the statement reads. “At this time, police are investigating.”

Saskatchewan NDP leader Carla Beck responded to the news Tuesday.

“No politician should ever be subjected to violence,” Beck said in a statement. “My heart goes out to Mr. Singh, the volunteers and the campaign staff working to support Mr. Singh’s campaign who are no doubt shaken by this violent act.

“I hope that whoever committed this act is brought to justice.”