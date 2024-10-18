Menu

Environment

Manitoba shuts down zebra mussel prevention efforts in St. Malo reservoir

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 18, 2024 2:44 pm
1 min read
In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture is a group of zebra mussels. View image in full screen
In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture is a group of zebra mussels. The Associated Press
Efforts to curb the spread of zebra mussels in St. Malo have so far been unsuccessful, the Manitoba government says.

The invasive species was detected in the local reservoir earlier this year, and the province was investigating ways to at least mitigate the spread — including a drawdown of the reservoir.

Although lowered water levels meant property owners in the area needed to remove their boats this summer, the province now says “environmental factors” have made the plan no longer feasible, and the drawdown is set to end shortly.

A provincial spokesperson told Global News that the reservoir will continue to be monitored in accordance with Manitoba’s Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention and Response Strategy.

Click to play video: 'Living juvenile zebra mussels discovered in Manitoba’s Clear Lake'
Living juvenile zebra mussels discovered in Manitoba’s Clear Lake
