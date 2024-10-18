Manitoba shuts down zebra mussel prevention efforts in St. Malo reservoir

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Efforts to curb the spread of zebra mussels in St. Malo have so far been unsuccessful, the Manitoba government says.

The invasive species was detected in the local reservoir earlier this year, and the province was investigating ways to at least mitigate the spread — including a drawdown of the reservoir.

Although lowered water levels meant property owners in the area needed to remove their boats this summer, the province now says “environmental factors” have made the plan no longer feasible, and the drawdown is set to end shortly.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A provincial spokesperson told Global News that the reservoir will continue to be monitored in accordance with Manitoba’s Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention and Response Strategy.