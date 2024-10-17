Menu

Canada

Granum, Alta. gas station reopens pumps after months-long closure

By Jordan Prentice Global News
Posted October 17, 2024 9:03 pm
1 min read
Granum gas station reopens pumps after months-long closure
WATCH: After months of uncertainty, fuel is finally flowing through the pumps of Granum's only gas station and convenience store. The gas had to be shut off following a robbery gone wrong. As Jordan Prentice tells us, the station’s reopening would not have been possible without community support.
After a robbery-gone-wrong left Vicky and Barin Beresford with a bill of over $300,000 dollars in repairs, the couple didn’t know what was next for their generational business.

JP’s Petro and General Store happens to be Granum, Alta.’s, only gas station and convenience store, and the only source of fuel within a 20-km radius of the community.

Thankfully, community members rallied to show their support for the Beresfords by holding an auction in July, which raised over $150,000 for the couple.

Now, thanks to the community, bills are paid, insurance is secured, and fuel is finally running through the pumps at JP’s Petro and General Store.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

