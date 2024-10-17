Granum, Alta. gas station reopens pumps after months-long closure

Send this page to someone via email

After a robbery-gone-wrong left Vicky and Barin Beresford with a bill of over $300,000 dollars in repairs, the couple didn’t know what was next for their generational business.

JP’s Petro and General Store happens to be Granum, Alta.’s, only gas station and convenience store, and the only source of fuel within a 20-km radius of the community.

Thankfully, community members rallied to show their support for the Beresfords by holding an auction in July, which raised over $150,000 for the couple.

Now, thanks to the community, bills are paid, insurance is secured, and fuel is finally running through the pumps at JP’s Petro and General Store.