Manitoba’s new RCMP commander formally welcomed at Lower Fort Garry

The Manitoba RCMP welcomed their new commanding officer Thursday with a formal event in historic surroundings.

Assistant Commissioner Scott McMurchy signed official parchments and accepted the ‘D’ Division ensign at Lower Fort Garry, marking the passing of command from Deputy Commissioner Rob Hill.

Sgt. Maj. Bettina Schaible, who takes care of the police force’s history in Manitoba, said the transfer of command is an important ceremony.

“The RCMP is a modern police agency that uses state-of-the-art technology and investigative methods, and we are also deeply woven into Canadian history,” she said.

“Ceremony is important to the RCMP. When we put on the iconic Red Serge, it means something special to each and every one of us. On this day, we wear it to honour the importance of a change in command and new leadership.”

McMurchy, a 34-year veteran of the police force, was born in Rossburn, Man., but grew up in The Pas, the community he still considers home.

When he was first appointed in March, McMurchy described himself as “deeply rooted” in the province, and looking forward to serving Manitobans — which includes recognizing efforts toward reconciliation.

“I am committed to the tenet of ‘nothing about us without us,’ and under my command, the RCMP will continue to listen and collaborate with Métis, Inuit and First Nation people across Manitoba,” he said.

“Police have a role to play in ensuring that front-line agencies are involved in providing all the supports people need, as it has been shown that this type of involvement can help reduce crime rates.

“Collaboration, at all levels, between all agencies and all leadership, is what is at the core of helping Manitobans and keeping them safe.”

