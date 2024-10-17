Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba’s new RCMP commander formally welcomed at Lower Fort Garry

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 17, 2024 3:56 pm
1 min read
The Manitoba RCMP's formal change of command ceremony took place at Lower Fort Garry, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. View image in full screen
The Manitoba RCMP's formal change of command ceremony took place at Lower Fort Garry, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024. Manitoba RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba RCMP welcomed their new commanding officer Thursday with a formal event in historic surroundings.

Assistant Commissioner Scott McMurchy signed official parchments and accepted the ‘D’ Division ensign at Lower Fort Garry, marking the passing of command from Deputy Commissioner Rob Hill.

Sgt. Maj. Bettina Schaible, who takes care of the police force’s history in Manitoba, said the transfer of command is an important ceremony.

“The RCMP is a modern police agency that uses state-of-the-art technology and investigative methods, and we are also deeply woven into Canadian history,” she said.

“Ceremony is important to the RCMP. When we put on the iconic Red Serge, it means something special to each and every one of us. On this day, we wear it to honour the importance of a change in command and new leadership.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba’s new top cop says RCMP job all about building, maintaining relationships'
Manitoba’s new top cop says RCMP job all about building, maintaining relationships

McMurchy, a 34-year veteran of the police force, was born in Rossburn, Man., but grew up in The Pas, the community he still considers home.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

When he was first appointed in March, McMurchy described himself as “deeply rooted” in the province, and looking forward to serving Manitobans — which includes recognizing efforts toward reconciliation.

Trending Now

“I am committed to the tenet of ‘nothing about us without us,’ and under my command, the RCMP will continue to listen and collaborate with Métis, Inuit and First Nation people across Manitoba,” he said.

“Police have a role to play in ensuring that front-line agencies are involved in providing all the supports people need, as it has been shown that this type of involvement can help reduce crime rates.

“Collaboration, at all levels, between all agencies and all leadership, is what is at the core of helping Manitobans and keeping them safe.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP Commanding Officer reflects on 2023, looks ahead to 2024'
Manitoba RCMP Commanding Officer reflects on 2023, looks ahead to 2024
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices