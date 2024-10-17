Calgary Public Library branches reopen with limited service after cyberattack

Send this page to someone via email

All Calgary Public Library (CPL) locations reopened Wednesday with modified services after a cybersecurity breach forced branches to close Friday.

Visitors now have access to services that don’t require technology while CPL IT teams continue to investigate the breach.

“We want people to know it’s going to look a little bit different, a little old school,” said Mary Kapusta, CPL director of communications and engagement. “For instance, you can browse our collections and take out books, we’ll have manual checkouts going with our staff.”

Rooms are available on a first come, first served basis, and programs that don’t require technology, including Family Storytime, Baby Rhyme Time and Reading Buddies, have resumed.

“Anything that requires digital services or technology, printing, Wi-Fi, automated room bookings, program registration, has been put on pause right now,” Kapusta said. “We appreciate your patience as we’re working to get it all back up as soon as we can.”

The investigation into the breach is ongoing, and at this point it’s unknown the extent of the compromised data or who is responsible for the attack.

The CPL containment process has been enabled and services will come back online as it is deemed safe to do so, but Kapusta says it will still be a while before the all the details and full scale of the attack are known.

“We want to make sure when we come back to full service, we’re doing it safely.”

A full list of the services and programs available can be found on the library’s website.