Child dies after fall from 19th floor of Winnipeg highrise, police say

Winnipeg police say they are investigating the death of a child after a fall from a 19th floor apartment Monday afternoon.

More details are expected Tuesday about the Cumberland Avenue incident, which police said is not believed to be criminal in nature.

The victim is believed to be between the ages of four and six years old, and was pronounced dead at the scene.