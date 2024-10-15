Menu

Canada

Child dies after fall from 19th floor of Winnipeg highrise, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 15, 2024 8:44 am
1 min read
Police say they don't believe the fall from this Central Park-area apartment was criminal in nature. View image in full screen
Police say they don't believe the fall from this Central Park-area apartment was criminal in nature. Michael Draven / Global News
Winnipeg police say they are investigating the death of a child after a fall from a 19th floor apartment Monday afternoon.

More details are expected Tuesday about the Cumberland Avenue incident, which police said is not believed to be criminal in nature.

The victim is believed to be between the ages of four and six years old, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

