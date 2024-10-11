Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Saskatchewan Party’s Scott Moe promises to not hike small business tax

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 11, 2024 1:58 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe speaks during a media event in Saskatoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe speaks during a media event in Saskatoon. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards. ldr/JJF
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says he won’t hike the small business tax if re-elected premier on Oct. 28.

Moe says the tax would remain at one per cent, rather than return to two per cent as part of a scheduled increase next year.

He says the proposal would help grow the economy.

Moe has also promised he would create a bursary program for young entrepreneurs to access grants of $5,000.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says the money will help with business development.

The funds would be delivered through the Saskatoon and Saskatchewan chambers of commerce.

“We know that small businesses create many jobs in Saskatchewan,” Moe said in a statement Friday.

Trending Now

“That’s why today, I am announcing that the small business tax rate that our government reduced as we emerged from the pandemic will remain at the reduced rate of one per cent.”

Story continues below advertisement

Carla Beck’s NDP has promised to not hike the small business tax and keep it at one per cent.

She has also proposed a start-up loan program that would give new entrepreneurs up to $40,000 to start their businesses.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices