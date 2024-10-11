Saskatchewan Party’s Scott Moe promises to not hike small business tax

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says he won’t hike the small business tax if re-elected premier on Oct. 28.

Moe says the tax would remain at one per cent, rather than return to two per cent as part of a scheduled increase next year.

He says the proposal would help grow the economy.

Moe has also promised he would create a bursary program for young entrepreneurs to access grants of $5,000.

He says the money will help with business development.

The funds would be delivered through the Saskatoon and Saskatchewan chambers of commerce.

“We know that small businesses create many jobs in Saskatchewan,” Moe said in a statement Friday.

“That’s why today, I am announcing that the small business tax rate that our government reduced as we emerged from the pandemic will remain at the reduced rate of one per cent.”

Carla Beck’s NDP has promised to not hike the small business tax and keep it at one per cent.

She has also proposed a start-up loan program that would give new entrepreneurs up to $40,000 to start their businesses.