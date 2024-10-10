Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Port of Montreal dockworkers set to launch overtime strike as contract talks continue

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 10, 2024 7:15 am
1 min read
Port of Montreal longshore workers begin a three-day strike outside the Viau terminal in Montreal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. Dockworkers at the Port of Montreal are set to halt all overtime work this morning in a pressure tactic targetting their employers as contract talks continue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Port of Montreal longshore workers begin a three-day strike outside the Viau terminal in Montreal, Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. Dockworkers at the Port of Montreal are set to halt all overtime work this morning in a pressure tactic targetting their employers as contract talks continue. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Dockworkers at the Port of Montreal are set to halt all overtime work this morning in a pressure tactic targetting their employers as contract talks continue.

The union representing nearly 1,200 longshore workers at the port filed notice on Monday that the overtime strike will kick off at 7 a.m. EDT today and continue indefinitely.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Union spokesman Michel Murray says scheduling remains a key stumbling block in the bargaining sessions, which resumed on Friday alongside federal mediators.

The Maritime Employers Association struck back against the union earlier this week, warning that employees assigned to shifts with incomplete crews will not be paid because they slow or halt the flow of freight.

Trending Now

The association, which represents shipping companies and terminal operators, says the freeze on overtime work will have a big impact on operations.

Story continues below advertisement

The limited job action comes after a three-day strike last week at two terminals that handle 41 per cent of container traffic at the country’s second-largest port.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices