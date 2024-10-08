Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ Johnson steadily contributing

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted October 8, 2024 8:31 pm
1 min read
Riders’ Johnson a steady contributor
WATCH: The on-field synergy between Trevor Harris and KeeSean Johnson has been palpable this season for the Saskatchewan Roughriders . And the dynamic duo are looking to continue to build their chemistry.
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver KeeSean Johnson has been making plays all season long.

The latest example was a highlight-reel touchdown against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, where Johnson went over the top of a defender to snatch the ball.

That major ended up being the game-winning points in a 28 to 24 win that clinched a playoff berth for the Riders.

“It felt great, it was a play in the game that was needed for us, but Trevor just having the confidence and being able to throw the ball up in the air and give me a chance, that’s what felt the best,” said Johnson.

The connection between Riders quarterback and Trevor Harris and Johnson has been on full display this season.

Since Harris’ return from a knee injury in August, Johnson has five touchdowns in seven games.

Johnson has also been a large part of the team’s current three-game win streak, accounting for 294 yards during that span.

“I knew from early on that I was going to have a great working relationship with KeeSean,” said Harris. “He’s friendly, body language, catches everything, he’s very smooth in his routes. He plays the ball well, has good body control. He’s a guy that when you play with him it makes the game easy and it looks easy.”

If Johnson can hit 100 yards receiving on Saturday against the BC Lions, it would mark his third 100-yard game in a row.

But as the shifty receiver would tell you, it’s all about going one and oh.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

