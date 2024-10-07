Saskatchewan NDP promises to hire 100 police officers instead of marshals

Send this page to someone via email

REGINA — Saskatchewan New Democratic Leader Carla Beck says her government would hire 100 police officers across the province if elected on Oct. 28.

Beck has not provided a timeline on when she would meet that target but says she would work to get it done as soon as possible.

She says $10 million per year would go to hiring Mounties and municipal police officers.

Another $10 million each year would go toward addictions treatment and mental health services.

Beck says the money would come from redirecting funds from the incumbent Saskatchewan Party’s marshals service, which has been pegged to cost $20 million a year once operational.

She says she would work with Mounties to address staffing shortages and develop an addictions plan to reverse rising crime rates.

“I’ve heard from so many families who are scared to send their kids down to the corner store after dark, people who are scared to walk their dogs, seniors who are afraid in their houses and people in rural communities who are concerned about the long and growing wait times to respond to RCMP calls,” Beck told reporters in Regina Monday.

“It’s time for change. You deserve to feel safe in your own home and in your own community.”

Saskatchewan’s crime rate increased this past year and has been ranked the worst in the country for 25 straight years according to statistics from the Canadian Centre for Justice.

Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe has introduced a new police force, known as the marshals service, to work with RCMP and reduce crime.

The service has been criticized by some municipal leaders and the union representing Mounties for being a waste of money. They say the money would be better spent on existing policing.

Earlier this summer, Moe announced $17 million to hire 100 municipal police officers, create safer communities and expedite police training.

Beck said the NDP would maintain that funding commitment if elected.