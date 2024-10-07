Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan Party promises up to $10,000 for first time fertility treatments

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2024 1:47 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference in Regina, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe speaks during a press conference in Regina, on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu
REGINA — Saskatchewan Party Leader Scott Moe says his party would make it easier for people to access fertility treatments and cancer testing if it’s re-elected on Oct. 28.

Moe told reporters in Regina that he would introduce a 50 per cent refundable tax credit — up to $10,000 — to help cover the cost of a first fertility treatment.

He says his party wants to make it more affordable for people in Saskatchewan who have no other option but to seek fertility treatments to grow their families.

Moe says his party would also make it easier to screen for cervical cancer by allowing women 25 to 69 to have self-screening tests for the human papillomavirus infection, or HPV.

Trending Now

Regina-Lakeview candidate and cancer survivor Sarah Wright says Saskatchewan would become the second Canadian province, behind B.C., to offer self-screening as an alternative to the traditional Pap test.

Carla Beck, leader of the Saskatchewan NDP, was scheduled to make an announcement later in the day in Emerald Park after a ride-along with an RCMP officer.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

