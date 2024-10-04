Menu

Crime

Gimli RCMP seize guns, drug paraphernalia in search of Riverton home

By Hersh Singh Global News
Posted October 4, 2024 4:01 pm
1 min read
Firearms, Drugs Seized in Riverton Bust
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP after searching a Riverton-area home. Manitoba RCMP
A 58-year-old man is in custody, Manitoba RCMP say, after a search of a Riverton-area home turned up weapons and drug paraphernalia.

Officers from the Gimli detachment were called to the home on the evening of Sept. 20, where they seized nine firearms — one of which was loaded — as well as cash and ammunition.

Police said the man was in possession of several baggies when he was arrested in a bathroom, and tests conducted at the scene indicated the presence of cocaine on surfaces in that room.

The suspect faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a firearm without a valid licence, and two unsafe storage of firearms offences.

Officers found several people outside the property who were briefly detained but later released without charges.

