Alberta’s Indigenous tourism industry expected to contribute $126M to economy this year

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is showcasing the economic boost authentic Indigenous tourism brings to the province.

The province said Friday that more visitors are coming to Alberta than ever before, and one in three international travellers is seeking authentic Indigenous experiences when they arrive.

The province has committed $8.85 million to Indigenous Tourism Alberta from 2021 to 2026.

“Indigenous cultures and history are central to Alberta’s story, and these investments in Indigenous tourism will help communities continue sharing their vibrant cultures with the world through authentic Indigenous experiences,” Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow said in a news release.

“As Indigenous tourism expands across the province, it will continue to create meaningful employment and ownership opportunities for Indigenous Peoples and generate revenue streams for Indigenous communities provincewide.”

2:37 Indigenous tourism booming in Alberta

The province held a news conference at Métis Crossing in Smoky Lake on Friday morning to showcase the contributions of Indigenous tourism to Alberta. The historic site northeast of Edmonton offers a number of immersive activities and experiences that help people deepen their understanding of the Métis story.

Story continues below advertisement

“Indigenous tourism brings economic and cultural reconciliation together by providing new revenue streams for communities and opportunities to showcase the rich cultural practices and contributions of Indigenous Peoples on a world stage,” Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson said. “By supporting the Indigenous tourism sector, we are supporting the growth and long-term development of Indigenous communities and businesses.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Indigenous tourism is expected to contribute $126 million to the province’s economy this year alone.

“Indigenous tourism brings all kinds of benefits to Indigenous communities and is a differentiator for Alberta in an ultra-competitive global tourism industry,” said Shae Bird, CEO of Indigenous Tourism Alberta.