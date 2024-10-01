Saskatchewan increases minimum wage to $15 an hour

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan increased its minimum wage to $15 an hour Tuesday.

The province continues to have the lowest minimum wage in the country, alongside Alberta, which increased it to $15 in 2018.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives and the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour both agree it’s too little too late.

Above, Global’s Nicole Healey explains why both groups feel this way and how there continues to be a gap between minimum and living wage.