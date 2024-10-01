Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Saskatchewan increases minimum wage to $15 an hour

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted October 1, 2024 7:20 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SK MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE'
SK MINIMUM WAGE INCREASE
Saskatchewan increased its minimum wage to $15 an hour Tuesday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan increased its minimum wage to $15 an hour Tuesday.

The province continues to have the lowest minimum wage in the country, alongside Alberta, which increased it to $15 in 2018.

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.

Get weekly money news

Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives and the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour both agree it’s too little too late.

Trending Now

Above, Global’s Nicole Healey explains why both groups feel this way and how there continues to be a gap between minimum and living wage.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices