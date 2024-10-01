Saskatchewan increases minimum wage to $15 an hour

Saskatchewan increased its minimum wage to $15 an hour Tuesday.
The province continues to have the lowest minimum wage in the country, alongside Alberta, which increased it to $15 in 2018.
The Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives and the Saskatchewan Federation of Labour both agree it’s too little too late.
Above, Global’s Nicole Healey explains why both groups feel this way and how there continues to be a gap between minimum and living wage.
