Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Ministry proposal to ease traffic on Ironworkers Bridge met with pushback

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 30, 2024 5:42 pm
1 min read
Traffic congestion on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge can happen at almost any time of day.
Traffic congestion on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge can happen at almost any time of day. Peter Battistoni/Vancouver Sun File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A proposal to ease one of Metro Vancouver’s biggest traffic bottlenecks is being met with pushback from nearby residents.

Traffic from Main Street in North Vancouver to travel over the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge can be backed up most of the day.

To address the issue, the Ministry of Transportation proposed turning the through-lane to Dollarton Highway into a second merge lane onto the bridge.

However, drivers wanting to head east of the Seymour River say this would leave them caught in the bridge traffic.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“It’s just going to mean that two lanes are now taken up by traffic heading over an inadequate Ironworkers Memorial Bridge and that 24,000 people who use this corridor to get to Seymour are cut off,” Lisa Muri, District of North Vancouver councillor, told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Concerned residents started a petition, which has collected more than 2,800 signatures.

The ministry had indicated that it was prepared to move ahead with the realignment by mid-October but on Friday, it said the proposal is being pushed back and will be re-examined in the spring.

Click to play video: 'State of repairs of Ironworkers Memorial Bridge'
State of repairs of Ironworkers Memorial Bridge
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices