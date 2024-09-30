Conservation officers euthanize sow, 2 cubs in West Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) euthanized a sow and her two cubs in West Kelowna, B.C., on Wednesday after the animals became too conditioned to being around people.

COS said it received multiple reports over several weeks of the bears lingering in a residential neighbourhood, including daytime sightings near schools and bus stop.

According to residents in West Kelowna Estates, the bears were harmless.

“These bears have not shown any aggression. Every post online mentioned how enjoyable it is to have them around, they haven’t caused any issues,” said Chad Drayton.

This incident has residents pushing for better bear-aware policies in the Okanagan.

Twelve B.C. communities have attained Bear Smart status, which is a provincial program that helps prevent bear-human conflicts. Not one Okanagan community is on the list.

“West Kelowna for whatever reason allows all three bins to be on the outside of homes, it needs to be understood that people can do that but bears can detect garbage from a bin whether it’s by the house or on the curb,” said West Kelowna resident, Carmen Harris.

According to BC Conservation Service, if bears are allowed access to human food and garbage they become food-conditioned and lose their fear of humans.

This year, 460 black bears have been destroyed by conservation officers, up more than 100 from 2023.