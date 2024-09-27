Lethbridge high school football players won’t face trial in sex assault case

Send this page to someone via email

Members of an Alberta high school football team accused of sexually assaulting a teammate last fall won’t be facing trial.

The four accused, who were 16 and 17 at the time of their arrest, were charged with sexual assault with a weapon, assault with a weapon and forcible confinement.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

One of the accused was referred to extrajudicial sanctions in February and had charges withdrawn in June.

The other three were scheduled to go on trial next month.

But in Lethbridge court Thursday, their cases were resolved with peace bonds and the charges were dropped.

Police have said a 16-year-old boy was assaulted in a locker room of a Lethbridge high school after regular hours last October.

After charges were laid, the school’s football program was suspended then cancelled for the rest of the season by the Lethbridge School Division.