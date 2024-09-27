Woman dies after collision with vehicle in parking lot of Guelph business

A woman is dead after a collision involving two pedestrians and a vehicle in a north-end section of Guelph.
Emergency crews were called to the parking lot of a business near Stevenson Street and Eramosa Road on Thursday afternoon.
Guelph police say a Chevrolet sedan was leaving the parking lot at around 4 p.m. when it collided with two pedestrians who were walking towards the entrance of the store.
Investigators say a 72-year-old woman was struck and suffered severe injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
They say a 74-year-old man was also struck but suffered only minor injuries. He was taken to Guelph General Hospital for treatment.
Investigators say the driver of the sedan, a 94-year-old man from Guelph-Eramosa Township, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
Police continue to investigate. Witnesses can contact the Guelph Police Service traffic unit at 519-824-1212 ext. 7206.
