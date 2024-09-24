Ex-Saskatoon Blades captain Wong trading in blue and gold for U Sask. Huskies green

Send this page to someone via email

For Trevor Wong, his introduction to the city of Saskatoon three years ago was less than ideal.

Acquired in a blockbuster trade from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for star Colton Dach, Wong certainly took some time to warm up to his new surroundings.

“When I first got traded to Saskatoon it felt like a dark moment in my hockey career,” said Wong.

Slowly over three seasons at SaskTel Centre, however, Wong became intertwined with the Saskatoon Blades franchise and the local community at large.

Those connections have led him to staying in Saskatoon to continue his hockey career, committing to the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men’s hockey program at the U Sports level.

“I had a few schools to pick from and I thought Saskatoon would be a great pick for me,” said Wong. “Ultimately, I thought it would be the best decision for me.”

Serving as the Blades’ captain in his overage season in the WHL, Wong became Saskatoon’s first player in close to 30 years to reach the 100-point plateau with 101 points in 68 regular season games.

Wong brought an enticing combination of skill and leadership that Huskies head coach Brandin Cote is eager to have at his disposal.

“We’re very thankful to have him and super lucky that we was able to have the connection to the community, and that he really loves it here,” said Cote.

The Huskies went WHL-heavy with their 2024 recruiting class as Wong will be joined by fellow WHL veterans in Logan Bairos, Ashton Ferster and Ethan Regnier, as well as SJHL stars Jarrett Penner and Braxton Buckburger.

Former Blades goaltender Ethan Chadwick will also be joining the pack, after forgoing his final season of junior eligibility with the Everett Silvertips to begin his education.

“It was just a no-brainer to come here with the history of the program,” said Chadwick. “They’ve always had a good team, just being back at home is awesome.”

Growing up in the Saskatoon minor hockey system, Chadwick is no stranger to the city’s vibrant community at the rink.

For Wong however, that was slowly revealed in a city that now feels like home as he begins the next stage of his life at Merlis Belsher Place.

“I love this city and the people here,” said Wong. “It’s a pretty cool, full-circle moment to realize everything in life happens for a reason. I’m just really happy to be here.”

Wong and the Huskies will open their 2024-25 Canada West season on October 4 with a home-and-home series against the University of Regina Cougars.