Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement

Calgary city council takes steps towards reconciliation

By Michael King Global News
Posted September 23, 2024 2:31 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary city council takes steps towards reconciliation'
Calgary city council takes steps towards reconciliation
Calgary City Council held an entire session addressing the issues and topics that impact the city’s indigenous community. Michael King tells us what was on the agenda for the meeting.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calgary City Council held an entire session addressing the issues and topics that impact the city’s indigenous community. Michael King tells us what was on the agenda for the meeting.

Sponsored content

AdChoices