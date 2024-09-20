Saskatchewan Olympic and Paralympic team’s recognized by province

Send this page to someone via email

It’s an experience reserved for a select group — representing their country in the Olympic Games.

From athletes, coaches and support staff, nearly 40 people with ties to Saskatchewan attended the Paris Olympic and Paralympic games this past summer; with a total of five medals awarded to Saskatchewan athletes.

On Friday, the provincial government welcomed a handful of participants to be recognized for their hard work and dedication to sport.

Olympians Kenzie Priddel and Shelby Newkirk spoke to their accomplishments and excitement representing their country under the Team Canada banner.

