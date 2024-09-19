Menu

Canada

Raising awareness on intimate partner violence in Saskatchewan

By Sarah Jones Global News
Posted September 19, 2024 7:59 pm
1 min read
As a way to recognize and honour the survivors of domestic abuse, YWCA Regina hosted their annual 'Walk a Mile in Their Shoes' event, which saw over 260 participants strap on a pair of red high heels to stand in solidarity.
Out of 10 Canadian provinces, Saskatchewan has the highest rates of police-reported intimate partner and family violence according to Stats Canada’s most recent data.

Unfortunately, those numbers have remained high for the past decade.

As a way to recognize and honour the survivors of domestic abuse, YWCA Regina hosted their annual ‘Walk a Mile in Their Shoes‘ event, which saw over 260 participants strap on a pair of red high heels to stand in solidarity.

Community partners also helping those escape intimate partner violence attended the event Thursday, including the Sofia House and Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan.

The afternoon walk helped raise more than $60,000 for the YWCA Isabel Johnson Shelter, a safe place for women and families experiencing domestic violence.

For more information, watch the video above.

