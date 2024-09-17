Saskatchewan Roughriders running out of time to turn season around

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are running out of time to turn their season around.

Just five games remain on the team’s regular season slate, and what was once a 5-1 record has plummeted to 5-7-1, but the team isn’t hitting the panic button just yet.

“I think that’s maybe more media talk in terms of desperation. I think that’s sort of looking at the big picture where to me we’re internally focused on small things and doing the next right thing, the next play, making sure that we’re honed in on the details,” said Riders quarterback Trevor Harris.

The team is currently holding onto third place in the Western Division by a whisker, just one point up on the Edmonton Elks.

The Riders are fresh off of a bye this week and are hopeful that the extra rest will catapult them back into the win column.

“I thought the bye week was perfectly timed for us, we needed one to clear our space mentally but certainly physically just everybody to get their legs back a little bit,” said Riders head coach Corey Mace.

It’s all to play for still for the green and white as four of their final five games are against Western Division rivals.