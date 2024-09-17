Safety experts urge Regina drivers to remain calm amid Ring Road construction

For the Queen City’s commuters, it’s hard not to notice major construction projects.
Some, like Ring Road from Albert Street to MacDonald Street, are forcing traffic into one lane, even at train intersections.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Despite the inconvenience, the Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association is asking drivers to try to remain calm when caught between the cones.
Trending Now
Global’s Moosa Imran has the full story in the video above.
- Trudeau loses 2nd Liberal stronghold as Bloc wins Montreal byelection
- Inflation cools sharply to 2% in August, hitting Bank of Canada’s target
- Terry Fox’s brother says statue’s move from Parliament Hill has ‘significance’
- ‘We are very angry’: These immigrants to Canada saw their restaurant go up in flames
Comments