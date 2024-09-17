Menu

Canada

Safety experts urge Regina drivers to remain calm amid Ring Road construction

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted September 17, 2024 12:49 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Safety experts urge Regina drivers to remain calm amid Ring Road construction'
Safety experts urge Regina drivers to remain calm amid Ring Road construction
For the Queen City's commuters, it's hard not to notice major construction projects. Some, like Ring Road from Albert Street to MacDonald Street, are forcing traffic into one lane, even at train intersections. And with construction comes an increase in accidents.
For the Queen City’s commuters, it’s hard not to notice major construction projects.

Some, like Ring Road from Albert Street to MacDonald Street, are forcing traffic into one lane, even at train intersections.

Despite the inconvenience, the Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association is asking drivers to try to remain calm when caught between the cones.

Global’s Moosa Imran has the full story in the video above.

