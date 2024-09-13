Menu

Boy struck and killed in driveway of home in northern Manitoba

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2024 6:23 pm
1 min read
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., April 13, 2018. Mounties in Terrace, B.C., say they have linked a fatal hit-and-run to a local taxi company and say the suspect has left the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., April 13, 2018. Mounties in Terrace, B.C., say they have linked a fatal hit-and-run to a local taxi company and say the suspect has left the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
RCMP say a toddler has died after he was run over by a pickup truck on the driveway of his home in northeastern Manitoba.

Mounties in Gods Lake Narrows were called when the 21-month-old boy was struck Thursday afternoon.

Get daily National news

The driver rushed the injured child to the community’s nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver is a 45-year-old man who lives at the home.

No charges have been laid.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

