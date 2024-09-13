Boy struck and killed in driveway of home in northern Manitoba

See more sharing options

RCMP say a toddler has died after he was run over by a pickup truck on the driveway of his home in northeastern Manitoba.

Mounties in Gods Lake Narrows were called when the 21-month-old boy was struck Thursday afternoon.

The driver rushed the injured child to the community’s nursing station, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver is a 45-year-old man who lives at the home.

No charges have been laid.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.