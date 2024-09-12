Blue Jays pick up de Geus off waivers from Marlins

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Right-handed pitcher Brett de Geus has claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays from the Miami Marlins.

He was immediately optioned to the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y.

Righty Yerry Rodríguez was also designated for assignment.

The 26-year-old de Geus, has appeared in 11 games between Miami and Seattle this season, spending the majority of the campaign at triple-A Jacksonville and Tacoma.

Story continues below advertisement

He has a 5.60 earned-run average between the majors and triple-A this season, with a 7.9 per cent walk rate, a 14.9 per cent strikeout rate, and a 58.9 per cent groundout rate in 47 combined appearances.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

De Geus has made a total of 58 MLB appearances between the Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Mariners, and Marlins, posting a 7.17 ERA over 59 innings with 47 strikeouts and a 53.6 per cent groundball rate.

Rodriguez has a 15.43 ERA over four games with Toronto this season, striking out five but giving up nine runs — eight earned — in 4 2/3 innings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2024.