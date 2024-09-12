SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays pick up de Geus off waivers from Marlins

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2024 3:47 pm
1 min read
Right-handed pitcher Brett de Geus has claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays from the Miami Marlins.

He was immediately optioned to the Blue Jays’ triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y.

Righty Yerry Rodríguez was also designated for assignment.

The 26-year-old de Geus, has appeared in 11 games between Miami and Seattle this season, spending the majority of the campaign at triple-A Jacksonville and Tacoma.

He has a 5.60 earned-run average between the majors and triple-A this season, with a 7.9 per cent walk rate, a 14.9 per cent strikeout rate, and a 58.9 per cent groundout rate in 47 combined appearances.

De Geus has made a total of 58 MLB appearances between the Texas Rangers, Arizona Diamondbacks, Mariners, and Marlins, posting a 7.17 ERA over 59 innings with 47 strikeouts and a 53.6 per cent groundball rate.

Rodriguez has a 15.43 ERA over four games with Toronto this season, striking out five but giving up nine runs — eight earned — in 4 2/3 innings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

