Canada

TTC ending free public Wi-Fi service in subway stations at end of the year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 12, 2024 3:31 pm
1 min read
Rogers and TTC begin expanding cell service in subway tunnels
RELATED: Rogers and TTC begin expanding cell service in subway tunnels – May 31, 2024
The Toronto Transit Commission is ending free public Wi-Fi at its subway stations at the end of the year, citing a steep drop in rider usage along with reliability, security and cost concerns.

The decision, first reported by the Toronto Star, comes as Rogers Communications Inc. continues its installation of 5G cellular service throughout the subway network, enabling passengers to call, text or browse the internet using their data.

TTC spokesman Stuart Green says the transit agency has seen a 65 per cent drop in use of the TConnect Wi-Fi system since 5G connectivity for all carriers was introduced, and that there are “concerns about the age of the technology and infrastructure.”

Rogers spokeswoman Sarah Schmidt says the company had proposed options to the TTC to update or replace the equipment but the transit agency “decided not to expand the agreement to maintain, modernize or rebuild the Wi-Fi infrastructure at its end of life.”

Green says it would cost $17 million to upgrade the infrastructure to improve performance and security issues which “does not feel like a wise investment.”

Since late last year, Rogers’ cellular network has been available to passengers in every subway station, along with tunnels mostly concentrated downtown between St. George, Bloor-Yonge and Union stations. In May, the company announced it had launched the next phase of the build in the remaining 36 kilometres of unconnected TTC subway tunnels.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

